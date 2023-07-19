Cape Girardeau business works to bring more live entertainment downtown

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Scout Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau will have its first touring band play a live show at the business this weekend.

Scout Hall is new to the downtown area. The building houses restaurants, a boutique along with both outdoor and indoor venues.

“There’s a lot of great things happening downtown, and we just want to add to that and to help the area continue to grow,” said Scout Hall manager Jeff Rawson.

“Saturday we have our first touring band coming off the road and playing a show here in Cape at Scout Hall,’ Rawson said.

That band is called Fox Royale and its members are originally from Joplin, Missouri.

“We play coast to coast two or three times a year, so we are in the middle of a tour right now,” said band member Nathan Hurley. “I am actually home in Joplin for like three days, so it is nice to have a break in the middle, but we have been on the road for seven weeks and we’ve got about nine weeks left.”

Hurley said they’re looking forward to playing in their home state again

“The Missouri crowds are pretty cool,” Hurley said. “Sometimes you go to towns where people are more reserved and they don’t go to shows all the time whereas like in LA and Seattle and New York it is very saturated and people are comfortable at rock shows.”

Rawson said the goal of events like this is to build a sense of community.

“Good food, good music--we feel like these are things that really bring people together,” Rawson said.

Doors open for the concert at 7 p.m Saturday, July 22. Tickets are available online.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.