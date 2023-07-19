Heartland Votes

The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois announces closure

The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois has announced closure of all sites, effective Friday.
The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois has announced closure of all sites, effective Friday.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois has announced closure of all their sites, effective Friday.

For nearly 20 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois has provided safe, inclusive, educational spaces and supportive adult mentors to thousands of young people in their communities.

According to a press release from the BGCSI, they will cease all operations on Friday, July 21. The release also said this decision comes from the Board of Directors after much discussion and exploration of options that would allow continued operation.

During this closure, the BGCSI plans to explore partnership opportunities within the community that will allow for reopening and securing long-term sustainability. The BGCSI has been open since 2004.

