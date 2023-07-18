Heartland Votes

Woman sentenced for illegal transportation of gun used in killing of Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff

35-year-old Denise Collins was sentenced to 18 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release.
35-year-old Denise Collins was sentenced to 18 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release.(MGN)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The woman who illegally transported the gun involved in the killing of Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff has been sentenced.

35-year-old Denise Collins was sentenced to 18 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release.

Court documents state Collins transported and received a firearm stolen outside of the state of Kentucky.

The gun was a Sig Sauer, model P365 XL, .9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol.

The gun was used by Gary Rowland in the killing of Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash.

“The tragic murder of Chief Deputy Cash serves as a stark reminder for all Kentuckians of the sacrifices made daily by those who wear the badge and keep our communities safe,” U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett said. “Along with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, we will continue to strategically investigate and aggressively prosecute those who violate federal firearms laws so that the Western District is safer for all who live and work here.”

“Kentucky lost a hero, a man who dedicated his life to serving the Commonwealth, when Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash was murdered,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow. “This is a terrible reminder of what can happen when a firearm ends up in the hands of someone prohibited from possessing them. ATF is committed to combatting firearms trafficking and the violence it can cause in our communities. I commend the ATF case agents, the prosecution team and our law enforcement partners including Kentucky State Police, Murray Police, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, and the Paris Police Department in Tennessee, who worked together to bring some sense of justice to Deputy Cash and his family.”

Cash was killed on May 16, 2022.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

