Heartland Votes

Traffic Alert: Downed trees, power lines blocking several roadways in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is reporting several downed trees and power lines on...
The Cape Girardeau Police Department is reporting several downed trees and power lines on roadways throughout Cape Girardeau.(Jessica Christine May)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is reporting several downed trees and power lines on roadways throughout Cape Girardeau.

Several areas are blocked, and crews are currently working to remove the trees and power lines.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton, there are trees blocking Brister Hill Road, the 500-block of Washington Ave., the 1100-block of Themis Street, Hanover St. and Merriweather St.

There are also power lines down on the 1400-block of Good Hope St., the 1900-block of Dunklin St., the 400-block of Koch Ave. and the 1300-block of Wayne St.

Please use alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Three people were taken to the hospital following a two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau. One of...
Three injured after two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau
A 19-year-old firefighter with the Fairfield Rural Fire Department was killed in a crash early...
19-year-old Fairfield firefighter dies in early morning crash in Wayne County, Ill.
The suspect was last seen in a 2022 silver Dodge Charger SXT with black wheels and a black...
Kentucky State Police request assistance in identifying fraud suspect

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Work continues on West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau
We found crews working on the sidewalks and storm water drainage on West End Boulevard on...
Work continues on West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau
Northbound Interstate 55 near the 92 mile marker has reopened after a crash.
Northbound I-55 near 92mm reopened after crash