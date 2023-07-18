Traffic Alert: Downed trees, power lines blocking several roadways in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is reporting several downed trees and power lines on roadways throughout Cape Girardeau.

Several areas are blocked, and crews are currently working to remove the trees and power lines.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton, there are trees blocking Brister Hill Road, the 500-block of Washington Ave., the 1100-block of Themis Street, Hanover St. and Merriweather St.

There are also power lines down on the 1400-block of Good Hope St., the 1900-block of Dunklin St., the 400-block of Koch Ave. and the 1300-block of Wayne St.

Please use alternate routes.

