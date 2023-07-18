Tracking storms, heavy rain

Starting off the day with storms in southeast Missouri, Heartland, and there is potential for these storms to be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has a majority of the region outlooked at an enhanced risk for today, a level 3 out of 5. Gusty winds, hail, and potential flooding are the main concerns for storms today, and into the overnight hours. Storms roll through the Heartland throughout the afternoon, with potential for more storms overnight. The Heartland is also outlooked at a moderate flash flood threat for most of the region.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday all have small chances of thunderstorms but the severe risk is much lower. A cold front moves in before the weekend, bringing drier conditions and sunnier skies.

