Three Rivers College students construct boat, tour Lake Wappapello

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College students put theory into practice after they recently designed and constructed a boat using skills they learned from several courses.

Students from the Construction Management classes first designed their wooden boat using skills they learned in AutoCAD. They then estimated the cost of materials and planned a construction timeline for completion. A schedule based on their timeline was broken down into tasks and it was each student’s responsibility to manage their time and materials to complete the boat on time and within budget.

After the students finished the fishing boat, they toured Lake Wappapello.

“They hit all their goals with perfect timing,” said Construction Instructor Gus Winkler. “The students gave their all throughout this process and it paid off with a successful launch day at Lake Wappapello. Each student had a chance to operate the very project that they fabricated using the valuable skills taught to them at Three Rivers College.”

The boat hull is an original design laid out by hand and is made of wood, fiberglass mat and total boat epoxy. The hull was built using hand power tools to the exact specifications detailed in the design and students used the Three Rivers Computer Numerical Control machine to create the top deck and hatches.

Details include LED deck and hatch lighting, onboard sound system with Bluetooth, dual bilge pumps, EVA Sea Deck floor covering, a 45-pound trolling motor, two 100-amp hour lithium batteries, Lowrance Hook 5 Reveal GPS/Fish Finder, Comfortable Casting Seat and captain’s seat and a custom-made trailer made to fit the custom designed hull.

The current plans are to sell raffle tickets in the fall to raise funds for future projects.

