Heartland Votes

Summer job fair to be held in Marion, Ill.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security joins Man-Tra-Con Corporation to host a summer job fair in Marion, Illinois, on Wednesday, July 26.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security joins Man-Tra-Con Corporation to host a summer job fair in Marion, Illinois, on Wednesday, July 26.

The job fair will be held at The Pavilion at 1602 Sioux Dr. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees can come speak with local employers, to learn more about job opportunities in the area.

Before the job fair, make sure your resume is uploaded on Illinoisjoblink.com

To learn about no-cost career coaching and HR recruitment services, call IDES at (877) 342-7533 or visit Illinoisjoblink.com, or call Man-Tra-Con Corporation at (618) 998-0970.

