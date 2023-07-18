Southern Ill. leaders react to SAFE-T Act ruling

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Cash bail in Illinois will soon be a thing of the past for many people accused of breaking the law.

Today, the Illinois Supreme Court upheld a controversial provision of the SAFE-T Act passed by lawmakers in 2021. The ruling overturns an opinion from a lower court late last year.

In delivering the court’s five to two decision, the state’s chief justice suggested there are other ways to make sure offenders show up to court.

Supporters of eliminating cash bail call it a penalty on poverty, saying it’s easier for wealthy offenders to get out of jail, while those who can’t afford bail remain behind bars, even if they’re innocent.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker applauded today’s decision.

”We can now move forward with historic reform to ensure pretrial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail,” Gov. Pritzker said.

Critics say eliminating cash bail will put dangerous criminals back on the street.

Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez said he is disappointed in the ruling.

He calls it a failure, saying the state moved too fast on the SAFE-T Act.

“Some people are going to be held without bond and that’s very dangerous.,” Cervantez said. “That’s something that I’m going to lead from the front and make sure that we’re keeping an eye on people who are being held without bond and that we’re not doing that excessively.”

Cervantez says he’s concerned crimes like theft and trespassing will increase. He feels this change will take some ability away from state’s attorneys and judges.

“I think it’s important for all of us to recognize that there’s a pattern of pendulum swinging too far each time that we think there needs to be policy changes,” Cervantez said. “There was a good system that needed to be changed little by little and in different places.” said Cervantez

But he says when the law takes effect in 60 days, his office will continue serving the people of Jackson County.

“We will be compliant with the law and we’ll be extra aware of the things we need to do, to make this better and improve it as time goes on,” Cervantez said.

Many local politicians also shared their opinions on today’s ruling.

Ill. State Representative Paul Jacobs says the end of cash bail will negatively impact public safety.

“When we are going to be playing this game of catch-and-release with criminals, people are going to get hurt, police are going to get hurt, and overall public safety will suffer,” Jacobs said. “Requiring cash bail means that the accused offender has possible negative financial impacts if they skip out on their court date. There is nothing about today’s decision that makes life safer for the average person.”

Challenges to the cash bail provision stopped it from taking effect at the first of this year. It is now set to start on September 18.

