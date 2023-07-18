Heartland Votes

Shooting inside South City convenience store leaves clerk dead

By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a shooting in south St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

Police said the man was shot in the head inside a BP convenience store in the Clayton Tamm neighborhood in the 1100 block of Hampton Avenue around 3:28 a.m.

Authorities confirmed the man was the clerk and multiple suspects were involved.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

