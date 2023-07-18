Heartland Votes

Poplar Bluff preparing for 2024 total solar eclipse

By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The April 2024 total solar eclipse is approaching, and sky-gazers across the Heartland are preparing for this celestial event.

In Poplar Bluff, Missouri, they are calling this event on April 8, “Total Eclipse of the Bluff.” Poplar Bluff will be one of the places in the path of totality, where the moon’s shadow will completely cover the sun.

NASA reports this totality will be more than 4 minutes long.

The president of Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce Steve Halter says hotels and campgrounds are already starting to pick up with reservations, all to experience this special moment.

He said viewing areas will be scattered across the town from RV camps, to school parking lots.

”I think what’s got our people really excited is the fact that we’re going to be in totality and to have such a long duration,” Halter said. “We’ve got people from all over the world who have been contacting us to come into Poplar Bluff, Missouri--probably people who have never heard of Poplar Bluff. We’ve been getting calls from Japan--it’s been crazy.”

To find more out about the eclipse, Halter said the chamber will be attending an all-day Missouri Solar Eclipse Expo at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

