Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Poplar Bluff, Mo.

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman from Naylor, Missouri, is seriously injured after a vehicle struck her as she was crossing Mo. Route 142, just 3 miles south of Poplar Bluff, Mo.

According to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 35-year-old Samantha Jones was crossing Mo. 142 and ran into the path of a 2008 Dodge Avenger travelling southbound.

52-year-old Richard Towns of Poplar Bluff, was driving the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

Jones was transported by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

