Panhandler accused of grabbing, stealing woman’s purse in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A panhandler is accused of robbing a woman at a business in Caruthersville on Friday, July 14.

Officers were called just before 1:30 p.m. to Sam’s Package Liquor to a report of a robbery.

The victim told officers a panhandler asked for a lighter, then forcibly grabbed her purse and ran away.

Police identified the panhandler as McQuita William and found her close by.

William was arrested and booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center on a second degree robbery charge.

Police said William was also booked into the jail on armed criminal action and second degree assault charges in connection with another case.

