Paducah man killed in head-on crash involving motorcycle

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Paducah, Kentucky, was killed Tuesday morning after a vehicle collided head-on with his motorcycle.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, on July 18, at 8:06 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to the 1800 block of Krebs Station Road regarding a collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

After further investigation, it was revealed 32-year-old Todd Ligon was driving a 2008 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Krebs Station Rd.

A 2022 Ram 5500 tank truck, driven by 59-year-old Bobby Ives of Benton, Ky., was traveling westbound on the same roadway when it encountered a trash collection truck that was stopped. Ives entered the eastbound lane to pass the stopped trash collection truck.

As Ives travelled into the eastbound lane, his vehicle collided head-on with Ligon’s motorcycle.

Ligon was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

