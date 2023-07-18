Ozark Airlines Flight 809: 50 years later

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - 50 years ago this week, a plane carrying travelers from across the Heartland went down in a thunderstorm.

The crash of Ozark Airlines Flight 809 left a permanent hole in the hearts of Johnetta McConnell and her niece, Donna Diebold.

“Even after all these years it’s emotional,” McConnell says. “You don’t think about it for a while. And then it all just comes flooding back.”

McConnell’s parents, John and Ruth Diebold, lost their lives on July 23,1973.

That’s when the twin-engine turboprop carrying them to St. Louis went down in a thunderstorm two miles short of the runway.

This photo was taken shortly after Ozark Flight 809 crashed near Lambert-St. Louis Airport on July 23, 1973. (Courtesy: St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

It was Ruth Diebold’s very first flight. McConnell clearly remembers talking to her father as they packed.

“And Daddy would say, now Johnnie, if something were to happen. For instance, they had a thing down at the funeral home for their funeral,” she recalls. “And I said Daddy, you’re just going on a trip. There isn’t anything that’s going to happen, you know? It was just almost like he had a premonition about things.”

Members of the Diebold family would learn about the deadly crash from KFVS broadcasting legend Mike Shain.

“That memory is always going to be burnt into my soul at the age of 17,″ Donna Diebold tells me. “I am back that evening. Seeing that on TV. And watching my parents. My Aunt Johnnie. I’ll never forget her face when she came in that door that day from the ballpark. I still see that. That’s burned in my memory.”

John and Ruth Diebold were passengers on Ozark Airlines Flight 809 when the plane went down in a thunderstorm in St. Louis on July 23, 1973. (Courtesy: Donna Diebold)

The crash killed 38 of the 44 people on board.

“This crash was like throwing this pebble in the water,” Diebold tells me. “And it rippled out across to all these other people that it affects that we never knew that went through the same thing we did.”

And now, McConnell and Diebold would sit across from a woman who shares their grief.

“I just feel like she’s family,” Donna says of Barbara Glass.

Barbara remembers the first time she spoke with Donna.

“When I talked with her on the phone I said, it’s like she’s using my voice of saying what I would say,” Glass tells me. “It was just remarkable.”

This is my second time meeting Barbara Glass, but my first time interviewing her. When I first reported on Ozark 809 back in 2010, she did not feel ready to talk about the loss of her husband, John.

John Glass was one of the passengers killed when Ozark Airlines Flight 809 went down in a thunderstorm in St. Louis on July 23, 1973. (Courtesy: Glass family)

She’s ready now.

“I had taken him to the airport,” Barbara recalls. “And knew that he was on board. Didn’t know for sure where he was sitting. But I left. And I did some shopping because I had a baby coming and I went to look for things for the nursery. And when I got home it had already happened. It was probably 6:30pm at that time.”

That’s when she recalls getting a phone call from one of her husband’s friends.

“Barb, have you heard the news? And I said what? What are you talking about? And he said well, there’s been a plane crash in St. Louis.”

As that friend began looking for information, Glass started calling friends to ask if she could come over as she waited.

“And then they called me back and said, we’re coming to your house,” Barbara tells me. “And they did. And the evening just....was a nightmare I guess.”

Now, these ladies find comfort in sharing their memories, no matter how painful.

“I’m meeting her for the first time today in person,” Donna says of Barbara. “And it’s wonderful. And yet it’s tragic that we had to meet for this reason.”

“We share a bond,” Barbara adds.

“Does it help to have that?” I ask. “Even born from tragedy?”

“Yes,” Barbara says.

“Yes,” Donna adds. “Just sitting her talking about the things that we have been. Sharing things that we didn’t know. That somebody brought forth. And I’m like, wow. I didn’t know that. Thanks for sharing that.”

And they all hope to share more stories at a special service marking the 50th anniversary of the Ozark 809 crash July 23rd in St. Louis.

This map shows the location of the Ozark 809 crash site and location of 50th Anniversary ceremony. (Source: KFVS)

Barbara’s daughter helped create a Facebook group called “Family and Friends of Ozark Flight 809″ to share the news.

“As I’ve grown older and have learned more about the crash, making sure that other people who want to go there and honor their loved ones and be a part of that, if they so choose,” Donna says.

Barbara Glass admits, she spent decades not wanting to know what happened to Ozark Flight 809. Or to talk about it.

She shows me newspapers she saved for 50 years detailing the tragedy that she only read about a month ago.

“The St. Louis Post-Dispatch from the week of the event. The Southeast Missourian. Here’s the old Cape Girardeau Bulletin. I had all these papers that I asked everyone to save for me. My family’s from St. Louis. I grew up there. And they saved the St. Louis papers. But I never read them. I just put them in a cabinet.”

A recent trip to find the crash site last December with her daughter Shannon helped change her mind.

“And I saw a street sign. And it was Lowen Drive, where the plane crashed. And it was like...that street sign...it was remarkable. Standing there.” Barbara now shares these papers and her memories with Johnetta McConnell and Donna Diebold.

And all three of these ladies want to spread the word about the Ozark 809 50th anniversary ceremony.

Johnetta McConnell, Donna Diebold and Barbara Glass speak with Kathy Sweeney about the crash of Ozark Airlines Flight 809 (Source: KFVS)

McConnell says--she still has a hard time talking about the loss of her beloved parents. But talking to those who joined together in grieving this tragedy makes a difference.

“I think it relieves pressure,” Johnetta tells me. “Or I don’t know what you want to call it. Relieve your thoughts and things. When you talk to other people. I’ve never met Barb either. Until today. Heard a lot about her. But never met, you know. And I think it will probably be that way with other people there, you know.”

And all three agree--having a more permanent reminder of the lives lost here would mean a great deal to dozens of families.

“We would like just some sort of a marker. A plaque. Some have suggested a bench with a plaque on it. Something that would just stand there and give a brief history of what happened there. It would be ideal if you could list all of the victims.”

Several Ozark families members have been in touch with leaders at the University of Missouri-St. Louis about a marker. I also reached out and am waiting for a response.

Until then, the families of Ozark 809 will share the lives and legacies of the people they lost. Barbara Glass, six months pregnant when she lost her husband John, is now ready to share his story and her greatest accomplishment.

“I guess the thing that over the years I’m most proud of is that I was able to raise a wonderful daughter out of it. And I wish he had known her. But he did name her. He had her name picked out. And she’s what kept me going.”

Donna Diebold finds herself ready to share the story with her grandchildren--knowing her grandparents’ memory can live in their hearts for generations to come.

“You don’t want people to forget. You don’t want to scare them. You don’t want to be morbid. And sad. We’ve moved on but you know there’s still a place in your heart. And this is my family. This is their legacy.”

The memorial service honoring the victims of Ozark Airlines Flight 809 happens Sunday, July 23 at 2pm.

For more information or to reach out to other families impacted by the crash, look for the Family and friends of Ozark Flight 809 on Facebook.

For more information or to reach out to other families impacted by the Ozark Flight 809 crash, look for the group Family and friends of Ozark Flight 809 on Facebook. (Source: KFVS)

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.