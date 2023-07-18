MoDOT hiring winter maintenance crews, emergency personnel

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking individuals who are interested in keeping Missouri moving during the winter season and beyond.

According to a release from MoDOT, the department is currently hiring maintenance personnel for winter operations, with opportunities for year-round employment including mowing, striping and other maintenance functions.

MoDOT says they have hundreds of full-time and emergency maintenance positions available across the state. Maintenance worker position salaries begin at $19.08 per hour, depending on level of experience and area of operation. Some may be eligible for an additional $3 to $6 per hour when working winter and emergency operations.

Full-time maintenance employees will receive training and a long list of benefits including paid leave, medical, vision and dental insurance, a retirement plan and a culturally diverse workplace that is dedicated to safety and personal development.

Applicants must be 18 years old and successfully complete a criminal background check. It’s preferable for applicants to have a CDL permit, but assistance and training is available to help new employees achieve their CDL.

“These positions are critical to Missouri travelers once the snow starts to fall, but also include critical work to maintain our highway system throughout the year,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark. “If you’re a dedicated, hard-working individual looking for a job with excellent benefits where you can make a difference, there’s no better time to apply than right now.”

Additionally, MoDOT is hosting hiring events across the state from late July through the month of August. For details on these events, visit modot.org/opportunities-maintenance.

