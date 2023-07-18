Missouri Solar Eclipse Expo kicks off July 21

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Eclipse Task Force is gearing up for the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse this weekend.

They are hosting a two-day Missouri Solar Eclipse Expo in Cape Girardeau.

The event starts with a panel discussion on solar eclipses Friday evening, July 21.

This will take place at on the at the University Center Ballroom on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The discussion, titled “Get Ready for the 2023 and 2024 Solar Eclipses,” begins at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to last until 8 p.m.

Organizers say panelists include a representative from NASA known as ‘Mr. Eclipse,’ Fred Espenak, a representative from the Missouri Department of Tourism and a distinguished weather expert.

The discussion is free, but getting a ticket in advance is advised because of limited seating.

Tickets can be reserved by clicking here.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Chemistry and Physics will use their portable astronomical observatory for a night sky viewing. The location has not been determined at this time.

The expo continues on Saturday at the Show Me Center, which organizers say will be transformed into a celestial wonderland.

There will be exhibits, interactive educational stations, two theaters hosting expert speakers and door prizes.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

Admission is free for tickets ordered in advance of $3 per person at the door.

For a schedule of events, more information and tickets click here.

