Horse euthanized at Ellis Park during Churchill Downs spring meet

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Steward’s Report from The Kentucky Horse Race Commission shows a horse was euthanized at Ellis Park.

It was during the 8th race on June 24.

That would have been during the Churchill Downs spring meet, which took place at Ellis Park. The races had been moved due to a string of horse deaths at Churchill.

The report shows “I’m a Modest Man” finished ninth and was pulling up when he suffered an injury near the 7/8 pole. It shows it was determined it was a “catastrophic” injury to his right foreleg, and he was humanely euthanized.

Ellis Park’s summer meet is underway now until August 27.

Liz DeSantis is working on this story, and will have reports tonight on 14 News.

