Funeral plans set for young Fairfield firefighter

Logan Kreiter
Logan Kreiter(Fairfield FFA Chapter)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - The funeral for 19-year-old Logan Kreiter is set for Friday in Fairfield.

The volunteer firefighter was killed in a crash on Saturday.

[Previous: Fairfield Rural FD mourns loss of firefighter killed in crash]

[Previous: Police: 19-year-old killed in overnight crash in Wayne County]

Kreiter’s obituary shows there will be a visitation at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Fairfield from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A private family burial will be held.

Fire officials say an emergency services walk through will be held on Friday. A time for that has not yet been announced.

