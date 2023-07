CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Notre Dame, Three Rivers and now Thrillbillies pitcher Austin Gast has accepted an offer to pitch for Jacksonville State next season.

Gast has had to work through some injuries to get this opportunity to pitch on the Division One level.

Gast will play for former SEMO and Missouri head coach Steve Bieser at JSU.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.