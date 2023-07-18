First responders in southern Ill. to participate in agroterrorism scenario exercise

DAHLGREN, Ill. (KFVS) - A full-scale exercise will pit first responders and emergency management teams against an agroterrorism scenario.

Responders from fire, medical, law enforcement, emergency management and Illinois National Guard will at Rubenacker Farms for the event.

The exercise will include scenarios like grain bin rescue, technical rescue, hazardous materials release and a large-scale water operation.

The agencies involved are MABAS Divisions 47, 52 & 68, MABAS Illinois, multiple public safety answering points, multiple emergency medical services, law enforcement, emergency management and state agencies.

The exercise is happening on July 21 and 22.

For more information, contact Bryan Jennings MABAS Division 47 at (618) 267-5521 or bjennings113@gmail.com.

