First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Threat of strong storms, heavy rain....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Unsettled and occasionally stormy weather is expected to continue for the next few days, before it turns a bit drier and quieter by the end of the week. Weak northwest flow aloft will continue to send occasional strong storms or complexes of storms our way…with dual threats of severe weather and flash flooding. We’re outlooked for both a severe storm threat and a flash flood threat for the next 24 hours. On and off storm chances look to continue Wednesday and Thursday.

A weak upper trough will move though Thursday night or Friday, resulting in a shift to a slightly less humid and ‘cooler’ pattern for Friday into the weekend. This should also reduce the threat of active weather for a few days. Overnights should be a bit more comfortable over the weekend as well.

