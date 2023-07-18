Heartland Votes

First Alert: Dual threats today: strong storms, heavy rain

The threat for flash flooding from severe storms today and tonight is a concern.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Occasional strong storms or complexes of storms are again possible today and tonight, with duel threats of severe weather and flash flooding.

The Heartland is outlooked for both a severe storm threat and flash flood threat through early Wednesday morning.

Locally 3 to 5 inches of rain is possible where training storms occur.

On and off storm chances look to continue Wednesday and Thursday before it turns a bit drier and calmer by the end the week.

A weak upper trough moving through Thursday night or Friday will bring slightly less humid and ‘cooler’ pattern for Friday into the weekend.

Afternoon highs look to be in the upper 80s with comfortable overnight lows in the 60s.

