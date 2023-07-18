Heartland Votes

Coleman files for reelection as Kentucky lieutenant governor

Lieutenant Governor of Kentucky Jacqueline Coleman Courtesy: Office of Governor Andy Beshear
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman has officially filed for reelection as a Democrat under Governor Andy Beshear in the Kentucky gubernatorial race.

She filed her paperwork at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort on Tuesday.

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to announce on Wednesday who will be running as lieutenant governor under him as a Republican.

