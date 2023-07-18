Carbondale Police arrest man for burglary at commercial building

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody following a burglary at a business in Carbondale, Illinois.

Officers responded to the 600 block of East College Street and took 43-year-old Brian Brennan of Carbondale into custody.

The arrested happened on July 18 at 3:49 a.m.

The Carbondale Police Department said in a statement that Brennan was hiding in the building when officers arrived.

He was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and possession of burglary tools.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

