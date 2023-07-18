Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport receives funding to expand parking lot

The City of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau Regional Airport have received a grant that will help expand their parking lot.(Alayna Chapie/KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau Regional Airport have received a grant that will help expand their parking lot.

“This award couldn’t come at a better time as we continue to make necessary improvements at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport,” Airport Manager Katrina Amos said. “It will also free up funding to include other low priority items currently not funded in the new Passenger Terminal Building.”

The expansion, to be completed with the new Passenger Terminal Building construction project, will add 67 more parking spots.

“This is a massive win for the region when budgets are tight, and the cost of doing business is more expensive now than ever,” City Manager Kenneth Haskin said. “Senator Rehder did a phenomenal job shepherding this legislation through the House and the Senate. Our entire delegation supported the measure.”

The grant provided was worth $350,000.

Mayor Stacy Kinder says the city is planning future growth at the airport and this funding will help support that.

“The funding is greatly appreciated, and will serve our region’s airport students, employees, and patrons very well,” Mayor Kinder said.

