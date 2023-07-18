Active evening across the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, the Heartland has experienced very active weather today. Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the evening into Wednesday morning. A slight risk continues for strong to severe storms for this evening, with the potential for damaging winds and large hail. The Heartland is under a moderate risk for flash flooding through Wednesday morning. Tomorrow, expect another round of showers and storms to in the morning before we dry out towards the afternoon. Highs tomorrow are reading in the lower to mid 90s.

The active weather will continue into Thursday with strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Keeping an eye on a disturbance pushing through this Friday, which could bump up our chances for rain. For right now, conditions look pleasant with average temperatures and lower humidity through the weekend.

