8 guns seized, 6 arrests made in connection with Carbondale shooting investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation into the shooting of two men last month in has led to the arrest of six people.

According to Carbondale Police, two men showed up with non-life threatening gunshot wounds at the hospital in Carbondale early in the morning on June 18.

Police said the vehicle the men were in had multiple bullet holes.

The investigation led officers to the 1500 and 1600 blocks of East Main Street.

Detectives determined the two wounded men had been involved in a shootout with another vehicle.

One of the wounded men, Dejuon D. Baltimore, 23 of Champaign, was arrested after he was released from the hospital.

Baltimore was charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

The other injured man was treated and released without charges.

Police said they arrested a second man a few hours later after identifying the second vehicle, a Jeep, involved in the shooting.

Levar D. Woods, 25 of Carbondale, was arrested during a traffic stop in Carbondale.

Woods was booked into the the Jackson County Jail and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said Woods was in possession of two guns when he was arrested.

Four more arrests were made in connection with the shooting investigation:

Immanuel Salley, 21 of Carbondale, was arrested on July 7 and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Jahmai Salley, 24, and Shalisha Massie, 40, both of Carbondale, were arrested on July 11. Jahmai Salley was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm. Massie was arrested for failing to appear in a Jackson County court on an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge.

Fairleigh Ward, 21 of Carbondale, was arrested on July 14 and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Carbondale Police said a total of eight illegally possessed firearms have been seized, including one rifle, in connection with the June shooting and their investigation is ongoing.

