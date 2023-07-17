Heartland Votes

WATCH: Houston man spots rare pink dolphin while fishing in Louisiana

A video shared by a fisherman shows one pink dolphin breaching the water, but he said he saw two. Credit: Thurman Gustin/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

CAMERON, Louisiana (KLTV) - A rare pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana last week may be a female albino named “Pinky” by locals, per reports.

Houston man Thurman Gustin was fishing at Old River Pass in Cameron Parish, La., on July 12 when he spotted the rare, pink dolphin. A video shared by Gustin shows one pink dolphin breaching the water, but he said he saw two.

The pink dolphin is likely an albino bottlenose dolphin and possibly the famous “Pinky” albino dolphin frequently spotted in the area.

Amazon river dolphins are also pink, but are only found in fresh water, in South America.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland Monday morning and...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/18
The intersection of Wayne and North West End in Cape Girardeau was blocked by a downed power...
Downed trees, power lines blocked several roadways in Cape Girardeau
Most of the Heartland is under a threat level 2 out of 5 for severe storms today. Damaging...
First Alert: Tracking morning storms; more occasional thunderstorm chances continue
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland

Latest News

FILE - The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seen before an FCC meeting to...
The Biden administration announces a cybersecurity labeling program for smart devices
LNL: US citizen crosses border from North Korea into South Korea - clipped version
Security videos shows a worker falling 150 feet into the Detroit River.
WATCH: Worker falls from bridge, rescued from Detroit River
The intersection of Wayne and North West End in Cape Girardeau was blocked by a downed power...
Downed trees, power lines blocked several roadways in Cape Girardeau
Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is toying with the idea of running for president next year.
Manchin not ruling out third-party run for president