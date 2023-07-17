Vehicle break-ins, thefts to be discussed at town hall meeting in Pulaski, Ill.

PULASKI, Ill. (KFVS) - Crime will be the topic of discussion at a town hall meeting in Pulaski, Illinois.

Village leaders say they have called for the meeting because of several recent vehicle break-ins and thefts in town.

The meeting will be held at the the Pulaski Community Center at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

All are welcomed to attend the town hall, this includes anyone who is not a resident of Pulaski.

Village leaders have also invited the Pulaski County Sheriff and State’s Attorney.

