Heartland Votes

Vehicle break-ins, thefts to be discussed at town hall meeting in Pulaski, Ill.

Crime will be the topic of discussion at a town hall meeting in Pulaski, Illinois.
Crime will be the topic of discussion at a town hall meeting in Pulaski, Illinois.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Ill. (KFVS) - Crime will be the topic of discussion at a town hall meeting in Pulaski, Illinois.

Village leaders say they have called for the meeting because of several recent vehicle break-ins and thefts in town.

The meeting will be held at the the Pulaski Community Center at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

All are welcomed to attend the town hall, this includes anyone who is not a resident of Pulaski.

Village leaders have also invited the Pulaski County Sheriff and State’s Attorney.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Three people were taken to the hospital following a two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau. One of...
Three injured after two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau
A 19-year-old firefighter with the Fairfield Rural Fire Department was killed in a crash early...
19-year-old Fairfield firefighter dies in early morning crash in Wayne County, Ill.
The suspect was last seen in a 2022 silver Dodge Charger SXT with black wheels and a black...
Kentucky State Police request assistance in identifying fraud suspect

Latest News

Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/17
The Wild Angels Saloon, in Marble Hill, is hosting the benefit.
Night of events planned for Missouri Veterans Home benefit
Cape Girardeau city leaders are set to discuss some business related to the Cape Girardeau...
T-hangers, taxilanes up for discussion at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland