Heartland Votes

Tracking the chance for strong to severe storms tonight and tomorrow!

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 7/17
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, tracking the chance for isolated strong to severe storms across the Heartland tonight and tomorrow. This evening, we are under a slight risk for severe weather. Main threats are damaging winds and large hail. Potential for flash flooding will be possible in localized areas that get hit. There is a severe thunderstorm watch for portions of the Heartland until 9pm.

Tomorrow, models are showing another round of strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Another slight risk has been issued for parts of the area for tomorrow evening into Wednesday morning for damaging wind gust, large hail, and potential flash flooding. Wednesday, along with the severe threat in the morning there is potential for dangerously hot temperatures in the afternoon. Some places could see a heat index of 105+.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Stormy start to the week, potential for more severe weather this evening
First Alert Forecast at Noon on 7/17/23