T-hangers, taxilanes up for discussion at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city leaders are set to discuss some business related to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at the city council meeting on Monday, July 17.

Items up for discussion include a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into agreements with an engineering company, as well as a construction company, for new T-hangars and taxilanes at the airport.

The agreement would be with Burns and McDonnell in the amount of $131,212 for 20 new T-hangers and taxilanes at the airport.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.