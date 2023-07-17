Heartland Votes

Stormy start to the week, potential for more severe weather this evening

First Alert Forecast at Noon on 7/17/23
By Madeline Parker
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We saw a few storms across southeast Missouri this morning, Heartland, but there are more chances for storms this evening. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the region outlooked at a level 1 for the northern and southern parts of the Heartland, and a level 2 slight risk through the center. These storms follow with the pattern we have been seeing recently, low tornado threat but gusty winds and hail. Today, highs will be in the high 80s, low 90s.

Tuesday is also expecting some storms. Temperatures will start out in the high 60s, low 70s, while we have potential for storms in the afternoon. The SPC has outlooks for level 1 and 2 risks for Tuesday as well. Chances for storms continue throughout the week until a cold front moves through Thursday, leaving drier, less humid conditions behind and sunnier skies for the weekend.

