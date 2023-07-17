Special Olympics raising money and awareness through golf

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Special Olympics helps raise money and change the lives of people with intellectual disabilities across the globe.

They’re also looking to make a big difference in Cape Girardeau by raising money for the Special Olympics.

That’s exactly what Damon Dowdy with the Knights of Columbus are doing at the Cape Girardeau Country Club through the game of golf.

“Blew our expectations out, maybe even close to 20 grand or more is what we’re looking at,” said Dowdy.

Seeing the support makes it more fun for Special Olympic athlete Lynn Shuffit.

“I play all of it. I play softball, and bowling, and basketball, and volleyball, and track and field,” said Shuffit.

According to the Special Olympics, events like these help more than 5.5 million athletes across 193 countries.

Penny Williams is a Special Olympic coordinator and wants people to know this is just one way people can make a difference.

“Everybody deserves an opportunity to train and compete. Everybody deserves to be an athlete Special Olympics provides that,” said Williams.

Which is something Dowdy can agree with.

“It just means the world to be out here as a group having fun but doing a good thing also,” said Dowdy.

If you want to see some of the Special Olympic athletes in action, there will be more than 20 teams competing in a softball tournament at the Shawnee Park Center. This starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22.

