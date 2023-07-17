Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/17

(KFVS) - Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning, July 17.

The following utility providers are reporting outages as of 4:30 a.m.:

Ameren Illinois

Franklin County: 34 customers

Jackson County: 1 customer

Perry County: 20 customers

Randolph County: 11 customers

Williamson County: 1 customer

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

Franklin County: 48 customers

Hamilton County: 24 customers

Jackson County: 2 customers

Jefferson County: 51 customers

