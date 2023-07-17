Heartland Votes

Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/17

Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning, July 17.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning, July 17.

The following utility providers are reporting outages as of 4:30 a.m.:

Ameren Illinois

  • Franklin County:  34 customers
  • Jackson County:  1 customer
  • Perry County:  20 customers
  • Randolph County:  11 customers
  • Williamson County:  1 customer

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

  • Franklin County:  48 customers
  • Hamilton County:  24 customers
  • Jackson County:  2 customers
  • Jefferson County:  51 customers

