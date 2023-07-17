Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning, July 17.
The following utility providers are reporting outages as of 4:30 a.m.:
Ameren Illinois
- Franklin County: 34 customers
- Jackson County: 1 customer
- Perry County: 20 customers
- Randolph County: 11 customers
- Williamson County: 1 customer
Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives
- Franklin County: 48 customers
- Hamilton County: 24 customers
- Jackson County: 2 customers
- Jefferson County: 51 customers
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.