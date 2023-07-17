Paducah man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle at woman, yelling racial slurs

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Paducah, Kentucky, on Saturday, July 15, after a woman reported he pointed a rifle at her and was shouting racial slurs.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, a woman told police she was walking her dogs when a man began yelling racial slurs from across the street regarding people he believed had stolen his Confederate flag. She said the man left, but returned with a rifle and continued to yell various insults about Black people. The woman also reported the man pointed the gun at her from his hip.

Officers responded and found 53-year-old James Loe in the 1300 block of N.14th Street. Loe denied owning a rifle, but admitted he made racially motivated statements about the people he believed stole his flags.

Loe claimed he then went home to get his gun after the woman who made the report threatened to kill him. He allowed officers to search his home, where they found the rifle.

Loe was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and menacing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.