Mt. Vernon Police Dept. relocates to new facility

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A new police station in Mount Vernon, Illinois, has been in the works for more than 20 years.

And now, the police department has a new multi-million dollar facility they can call home.

The new building cost taxpayers nearly $11 million, and is just under 26,000 square feet. There is a dispatch center, evidence room, weight room, virtual reality training room and much more.

Mt. Vernon Chief of Police Trent Page helped design the building from the ground up, and says this sort of facility was needed for quite some time.

Page and his team toured different police departments in the St. Louis area and across southern Illinois. It’s design was planned for the future.

“We tried to not only take into consideration what we need now, but what this facility and what the officers might need in 30 to 40 years,” Page said. “Especially looking at things like training and space for the officers and their well-being.”

Page says the facility is not completed with a few minor things to finish up, but the police department is dispatching from the facility and taking walk-ins. It will be fully up and running within the next few weeks.

He added that many in the community are happy with the city’s new police department.

“All of the reactions we’ve seen have just been positive. People in the neighborhood--I’ve talked to each one of them personally--they’re happy to see us here,” Page said. “The tours--everybody was just very impressed with the facility and felt like it was definitely time for the police department to move into something that’s worthy of the department and the officers that serve this community.”

The new police department building is located at 600 S. 27th Street, in Mt. Vernon.

