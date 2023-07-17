Heartland Votes

Missouri woman killed after car crashes into horse-drawn buggy she was riding in

street sign
street sign(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Barnett, Missouri has died after a car hit the back of a horse-drawn buggy she was in on Monday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. in rural Morgan County when a Jeep Compass hit the back of the buggy.

The buggy then went off the right side of the road, throwing 53-year-old Anna Leinbach and a 51-year-old man. Leinbach was pronounced dead at the scene. The man suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was a 74-year-old woman from Eldon.

This marks MSHP Troop F’s 25th fatal crash of 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/17
he Cape Girardeau Police Department reported several downed trees and power lines on roadways...
Downed trees, power lines blocked several roadways in Cape Girardeau Monday night
Most of the Heartland is under a threat level 2 out of 5 for severe storms today. Damaging...
First Alert: Tracking morning storms; more occasional thunderstorm chances continue
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland

Latest News

Three Rivers College students put theory into practice after they recently designed and...
Three Rivers College students construct boat, tour Lake Wappapello
Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/17
The April 2024 total solar eclipse is approaching, and sky-gazers across the Heartland are...
Poplar Bluff preparing for 2024 total solar eclipse
The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking individuals who are interested in keeping...
MoDOT hiring winter maintenance crews, emergency personnel
he Cape Girardeau Police Department reported several downed trees and power lines on roadways...
Downed trees, power lines blocked several roadways in Cape Girardeau Monday night