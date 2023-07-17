Heartland Votes

Kentucky State Police seeking three-peat for best looking cruiser

Kentucky State Police honoring the 1978 scheme in best looking cruiser competition
Kentucky State Police honoring the 1978 scheme in best looking cruiser competition(Kentucky State Police Justice & Public Safety Cabinet)
By Nic Martindale
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is seeking their third consecutive win as America’s best looking cruiser.

KSP won back to back honors in 2021 and 2022, and earning the coveted cover spot on the American Association of State Troopers annual calendar. The agency has also placed in the top three in the past four years.

For the 2023 entry, KSP found a way to share their 75th anniversary with a backdrop in Kentucky’s heart and soul, which is coal country.

Kentucky State Police wrapped a 2022 Dodge Charger with a blue and white paint scheme to match the markings of the 1978 Ford Cruiser. The photo was captured at the Blue Diamond Coal Company located in Hazard.

Voting begins July 17 and ends on July 31 with the top 13 finishers earning a spot on the 2024 AAST calendar.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/17
he Cape Girardeau Police Department reported several downed trees and power lines on roadways...
Downed trees, power lines blocked several roadways in Cape Girardeau Monday night
Most of the Heartland is under a threat level 2 out of 5 for severe storms today. Damaging...
First Alert: Tracking morning storms; more occasional thunderstorm chances continue
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland

Latest News

Three Rivers College students put theory into practice after they recently designed and...
Three Rivers College students construct boat, tour Lake Wappapello
Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/17
The April 2024 total solar eclipse is approaching, and sky-gazers across the Heartland are...
Poplar Bluff preparing for 2024 total solar eclipse
The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking individuals who are interested in keeping...
MoDOT hiring winter maintenance crews, emergency personnel
he Cape Girardeau Police Department reported several downed trees and power lines on roadways...
Downed trees, power lines blocked several roadways in Cape Girardeau Monday night