Group of horse farms, training facilities looking to mimic Bourbon Trail’s success

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Second Stride program located at Chorleywood Farm in Oldham County is retraining, rehabilitating and rehoming Kentucky’s race horses.

It may be that they’re injured, too old or just too slow. Second Stride aims to get these horses ready for the next phase of their life.

Second Stride is also the latest stop in Horse Country, a Bourbon Trail-esque group of horse farms and training facilities across Kentucky.

Each of them allows visitors an inside look at the horse industry or an up close and personal look at some of the most famous or most obscure racehorses in the industry.

Second Stride is just the second member of Horse Country outside the Lexington area, joining the Thoroughbred Retirement Fund at Chestnut Hall.

Horse Country has worked with the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in the past to offer visitors something additional.

”We found a lot of people said it was the beautiful scenery driving around Central Kentucky that took [their] breath away, seeing horses across the fence line,” Horse Country Director Hallie Hardy said. “What we tried to do in Horse Country is that now you don’t just have to drive by. You can drive into the gate and come meet these amazing animals.”

You can book tours at visithorsecountry.com.

Second Stride has rehomed more than 80 thoroughbreds this year. It’s currently home to 25 horses.

As far as max capacity, the non-profit said it’s only limited by funding.

