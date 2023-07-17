Heartland Votes

Florida woman arrested twice in one day for theft in Paducah, Ky.

Paducah police: woman tried to steal truck, arrested, then stole car.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman from Florida was arrested twice on Sunday, July 16, after she attempted to steal a vehicle in Paducah, Kentucky, then after getting out of jail, stole a separate vehicle from outside the public library downtown.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, 59-year-old Yamila Laborde was first arrested at 12:47 p.m. near Walmart on Hinkleville Road.

Police say a Paducah man reported he was loading groceries in the back of his Dodge pickup truck, while his wife was sitting in the passenger seat when a woman stole his truck.

Laborde reportedly got into the driver’s seat of the truck and told the man’s wife to get out, because the truck belonged to her. As the man opened the driver’s side door, Laborde attempted to drive away but failed to put the truck in gear.

Laborde was arrested for theft by unlawful taking (auto – attempt) and taken to McCracken County Jail.

Around four hours later, another man reported a woman stole his vehicle.

He told police he came out of the Paducah/McCracken County Public Library on Washington Street and saw a woman driving away in his Toyota.

According to the release, an officer found the car and stopped it near South 21st Street and Jackson Street. The driver, identified as Laborde, told the officer she was tired of walking and saw the unattended vehicle, so she took it.

Laborde was arrested on a charge of theft by unlawful taking (auto) and again booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

