First Alert: Tracking early morning storms; more occasional thunderstorm chances continue

(KFVS) - Strong to severe storms early this morning are pushing through our northeastern counties.

Storms could produce hail and damaging winds up to 60 mph.

More occasional storms are likely for the next few days.

The Heartland is outlooked for a slight risk for severe storms today and Tuesday.

Some locations may get very heavy rainfall, while other areas will remain extremely dry.

It will also be seasonably hot and humid.

Afternoon highs for the next few days will remain close to 90 degrees.

Wednesday could be a few degrees warmer ahead of a weak cold front.

The front looks to push through on Thursday, bringing a few days of slightly less humid and less unsettled weather for the end of the week and the weekend.

Highs from Friday through the weekend look to range from 85 degrees to 90.

Dew points will be staying below 70 degrees, allowing for slightly more comfortable conditions.

