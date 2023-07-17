First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Our occasionally stormy pattern will continue for the next few days, along with seasonably hot and humid conditions. Weak northwest flow aloft continues to send occasional thunderstorms our way from west to east. We are outlooked for a slight risk of severe storms today and Tuesday. Some areas may also get some very heavy rainfall, while other areas remain extremely dry. Highs for the next few days will remain close to 90, maybe a few degrees warmer on Wednesday ahead of a weak cold front.

A July cold front will push through on Thursday, introducing a few days of slightly less humid and less unsettled weather for the end of the week and the weekend. Highs from Friday through the weekend look to be about 85 to 90, with dew points staying below 70 allowing for slightly more comfortable conditions.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.