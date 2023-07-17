Heartland Votes

Deputy escapes injury when tree crashes onto truck

A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.
A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.

On Friday night, July 14, strong storms rolled through Baxter County, downing several trees.

A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.
A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff John Montgomery said Sgt. Jamie Binnion was responding to a tree down on Promise Land Road when another large tree crashed down onto his sheriff’s office truck, severely damaging it.

“Fortunately, Sergeant Binnion was not injured in the incident,” Montgomery said in a Monday news release.

A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.
A Region 8 deputy is lucky to be alive after a large tree fell onto his truck.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/17
he Cape Girardeau Police Department reported several downed trees and power lines on roadways...
Downed trees, power lines blocked several roadways in Cape Girardeau Monday night
Most of the Heartland is under a threat level 2 out of 5 for severe storms today. Damaging...
First Alert: Tracking morning storms; more occasional thunderstorm chances continue
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland

Latest News

Three Rivers College students put theory into practice after they recently designed and...
Three Rivers College students construct boat, tour Lake Wappapello
Power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 7/17
The April 2024 total solar eclipse is approaching, and sky-gazers across the Heartland are...
Poplar Bluff preparing for 2024 total solar eclipse
The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking individuals who are interested in keeping...
MoDOT hiring winter maintenance crews, emergency personnel
he Cape Girardeau Police Department reported several downed trees and power lines on roadways...
Downed trees, power lines blocked several roadways in Cape Girardeau Monday night