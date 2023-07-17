Heartland Votes

Cardinals beat Nationals 8-4 to take series

By Todd Richards
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 8-4 on Sunday night, July 16, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis to take the series two games to one.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman homered in the win and Jack Flaherty won his fourth straight start.

The Cardinals will host the Miami Marlins in game one of their series Monday night, July 17 at 6:45.

