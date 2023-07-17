Cardinals beat Nationals 8-4 to take series

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 8-4 on Sunday night, July 16, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis to take the series two games to one.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman homered in the win and Jack Flaherty won his fourth straight start.

The Cardinals will host the Miami Marlins in game one of their series Monday night, July 17 at 6:45.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.