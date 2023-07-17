Carbondale police investigating shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - City of Carbondale Police Officers are investigating shots fired after a person was injured.

On July 16 on 5:47 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of South Lewis lane regarding shots fired and a report of a shooting victim. Officers learned that the victim was driven to the hospital in a personally owned vehicle.

The victim was treated and has been since released from the hospital.

The investigation is currently active, and there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-2677, or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-2677.

