2 children, 3 adults injured in home explosion in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - Five people were injured in a home explosion that happened in St. Charles Monday morning.

The explosion happened on Transit Street near Fifth Street just after 11:30 am. Three adults, two children and their pet dog were treated with life-threatening injuries, according to the St. Charles Fire Department.

“This part of town is very difficult because the streets are narrow, the water mains are small and today the temperature is fairly warm so we do have extra crews on scene,” Deputy Chief Steve Brown says.

Nearly 30 firefighters worked to get the fire under control. Neighbors told News 4 they felt their houses shake.

“It was a puff of smoke over a house over there and I thought I heard screaming,” recalled neighbor Ryan McGee. “Open up the screen door and it was definitely screaming. I saw people running out of the back of the house and running out of the front of the house.”

Kara Schemkes was sitting on the couch when she heard a loud boom and went outside the help the injured family.

“I hugged the little girl, and all she wanted was some comfort, so I just hugged her and told her everything was okay,” she said.

Schemkes says the family moved into the house last month.

“This is one of my worst nightmares to happen to me, let alone seeing it happen to someone else,” Schemkes says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

