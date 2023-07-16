Williamson County man resists arrest with shovel in hand

CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was taken into custody after resisting arrest from Williamson County Deputies while wielding a shovel.

On July 8, around 6:54 a.m., Deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Creal Springs Mini Mart in Creal Springs, Ill. They were responding to a report of a man causing a disturbance and threatening customers.

Upon arrival, Deputies found out that the suspect, Dalton R. Murphy, had tried to leave the store without paying and was making threats to an employee and patron. People at the Mini Mart said Murphy’s behavior was threatening and said there has been prior incidents which have caused similar concern.

After obtaining a signed complaint, Deputies located Murphy outside his residence. While attempting to approach Murphy, Deputies were impeded as he had a shovel in his hands.

Murphy was ordered to drop the shovel, but he instead raised the shovel over his head in the direction of the Deputies. After multiple warnings, Deputies deployed a taser.

After continued resistance from Murphy and a brief ground struggle, Deputies were able to subdue him. Murphy was then handcuffed and secured in the rear seat of a patrol vehicle.

Murphy was cited for Disorderly Conduct, Assault, Aggravated Assault, and Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer. He was transported to and remanded into the custody of the Williamson County Jail.

