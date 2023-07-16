Heartland Votes

US Navy parachuter flown to hospital after airshow accident

A parachuter with the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs was involved in a landing accident while performing...
A parachuter with the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs was involved in a landing accident while performing at the Duluth Airshow, officials say.(Source: KBJR via CNN)
By Robb Coles and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - A parachuter with the United States Navy Leap Frogs was involved in an accident upon landing after a stunt at a Minnesota airshow, according to officials.

The Leap Frogs, the official parachute demonstration team of the U.S. Navy, performed Saturday at the Duluth Airshow, KBJR reports. One of the parachuters was involved in a landing accident, airshow officials say.

Witnesses at the airshow say two parachuters were doing a trick with their legs locked, but one didn’t unlock in time to land safely.

One witness described the incident as “jaw-dropping sad.”

The parachuter was immediately tended to by emergency personnel and taken by Lifeflight to Essentia Health-St Mary’s Hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea Haney of Paducah was arrested after being found to be in possession of Methamphetamine...
Traffic stop results in felony arrest of Paducah woman
Carter County EMA requested a deployable cellular tower to allow emergency responders to have...
Communication outage leaves many in three Missouri counties without cell service, internet, or landline connection
Three people were taken to the hospital following a two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau. One of...
Three injured after two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office have executed a Federal warrant for a...
Federal warrant executed for Cape Girardeau man

Latest News

House narrowly passes defense bill filled with controversial amendments
Funeral held for firefighter killed in NJ cargo ship fire
'Nanny' actress Fran Drescher joins striking actors on picket lines
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $900M after no winner Saturday