Police searching for missing juvenile from Paducah, Ky.
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.
According to the police dept., the juvenile is 15-year-old Kruyz Lampkin. He is a white male with blonde/strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. Lampkin is 5 feet tall and weighs 86 pounds.
Lampkin was last seen on Bridge Street wearing a black shirt, black pants, black hat and carrying a gray backpack.
Police say he could possible be in the Benton Road or Meacham Lane area.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.