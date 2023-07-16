Police searching for missing juvenile from Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.

According to the police dept., the juvenile is 15-year-old Kruyz Lampkin. He is a white male with blonde/strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. Lampkin is 5 feet tall and weighs 86 pounds.

Lampkin was last seen on Bridge Street wearing a black shirt, black pants, black hat and carrying a gray backpack.

Police say he could possible be in the Benton Road or Meacham Lane area.

