New York film school student returns to Cape Girardeau for new project

By Makenzie Williams and Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A New York film school student recently returned to her hometown here in the Heartland to work on an upcoming project.

Sophia Voss of Cape Girardeau, along with some of her classmates, have been busy filming this weekend.

Voss said they are working on a short film, put together with the help of local support.

She shared what it means to be filming back in her hometown.

“The really cool thing about Cape is that there are so many creative people that I think would do so well in the film industry,” Voss said. “But I think that--as of right now--we don’t necessarily have enough accessible resources and I just think that people don’t know that they can do this.”

Voss added that she wants to help local people get involved with the project.

The short film is titled, “WWJD”.

